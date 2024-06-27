CM Dhami meets Union Civil Aviation Minister, discusses air connectivity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in New Delhi on Thursday. During this, a detailed discussion was held with him on further strengthening the air connectivity in Uttarakhand, according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister requested that the Union Minister start the process of expanding Pantnagar Airport in Udham Singh Nagar district soon. Along with this, the Chief Minister also requested to expedite the process of granting permission for the expansion of Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun and giving the airport the status of an international airport.

On Thursday, Dhami also met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi The meeting focused on the ongoing and proposed projects to enhance road connectivity in Uttarakhand.

During the discussion, Chief Minister Dhami emphasised the importance of improving road infrastructure in the state. He requested that Minister Gadkari issue notifications for six routes that were upgraded to National Highway status in principle in 2016. Additionally, Dhami advocated for the notification of routes connecting the Kumaon and Garhwal regions as National Highways.

Chief Minister Dhami also proposed the conversion of the road from Mohkampur ROB to Ajabpur ROB into an elevated road. He sought approval for the remaining work on the ring road currently under construction in Dehradun. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)