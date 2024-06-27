Sebi Cracks Down on Finfluencers Amid Speculative Market Concerns

In a significant move, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced on Thursday its decision to regulate financial influencers, colloquially known as 'finfluencers', amidst rising concerns over potential market risks posed by their advice. This follows increasing scrutiny over speculative betting in the futures and options (F&O) market by retail investors.

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch emphasized the alarming macroeconomic implications of such speculative practices, noting that household savings are depleting as individuals borrow money to invest in high-risk segments. To mitigate these vulnerabilities, SEBI has established an expert working group aimed at addressing the issues.

To curtail unregulated influences, SEBI approved new norms that will bar its regulated entities from associating with unregistered individuals who entice investors with misleading claims. This regulation aims to create a more accountable financial advisory environment while protecting retail investors from biased advice. Additionally, SEBI's board has made strides towards easing business operations and ensuring equitable market dynamics, signaling further regulatory initiatives in the future.

