Southwest monsoon to further advance into more parts of North India, heatwave conditions abate: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that the conditions favouring further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of North India are being witnessed as the heatwave conditions have abated across the country. According to IMD, the southwest monsoon already advanced into parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, some more parts of Rajasthan, most parts of Madhya Pradesh; some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh; Bihar, some parts of East Uttar Pradesh; most parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, some parts of Punjab today.

Conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Rajasthan; remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh and some parts of Haryana, some more parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu during next two-three days, the IMD said. The IMD said that a trough at mean sea level runs off Maharashtra-north Kerala coasts. A cyclonic circulation lies over central Gujarat and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to west Bihar in lower tropospheric levels.

It predicted that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Marathwada and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next five days due to the influence of the cyclonic circulation. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa during June 27- July 1; Coastal Karnataka, Saurashtra and Kutch on June 27 and 28; South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh on June 27, the IMD said.

It further said that a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan and another over east Assam in the lower tropospheric levels under whose influence fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura is expected during the next five days. The IMD has also predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over northwest and east India during the next five days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over East Rajasthan during June 27-July 1; Uttarakhand, Odisha during June 27-29; East Uttar Pradesh on June 28 and 29 and Bihar on June 29; over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on June 29 and 30. The IMD said that no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over Northwest India during next 24 hours and fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over remaining parts of the country.

According to IMD data, most places over Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep, many places over Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat state, Konkan and Goa and Andaman and Nicobar Islands; few places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam & Meghalaya, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam; at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal received rainfall today. Maximum temperatures were above normal (1.6 degrees Celsius to 3.0 degrees Celsius) at most places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh; at many places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura; at a few places over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha and at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Odisha, the IMD data stated. (ANI)

