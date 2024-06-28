Left Menu

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning beginning in the early hours of Friday.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:13 IST
Visuals from the Cannuaght Place (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning beginning in the early hours of Friday. On Thursday, parts of Delhi received spells of heavy rainfall, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather for the next seven days in Delhi, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds. As predicted by IMD for June 28, the forecast includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h.

The weather on June 29 is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 36°C and a low of 28°C. The city will likely experience light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. On June 30, temperatures will drop further to 34°C, with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. For July 1 and 2, the IMD forecasts thunderstorms with moderate rain, with temperatures steady at a high of 34°C and a low of 27°C. Wind speeds will continue to vary, maintaining a range of 25-35 km/h.

The weather conditions are expected to cause minor traffic disruptions and increase the chance of vehicle accidents due to water accumulation on roads. Residents are advised to check for traffic congestion before leaving and avoid areas prone to waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that the conditions favouring further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of North India are being witnessed as the heatwave conditions have abated across the country.

Conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Rajasthan; remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh and some parts of Haryana, some more parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu during next two-three days, the IMD said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

