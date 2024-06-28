Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Blaze at Russian Oil Reservoir

A Ukrainian drone attack ignited a fire at an oil reservoir for Russia's Druzhba pipeline in the Tambov region. The fire, quickly extinguished, is part of Ukraine's ongoing campaign targeting infrastructure supporting Russia's war effort. The Druzhba pipeline connects West Siberian oilfields to European refineries.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:44 IST
Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Blaze at Russian Oil Reservoir
AI Generated Representative Image

(Updates with report that fire is out) June 28 (Reuters) -

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire to break out at an oil reservoir for Russia's Druzhba pipeline in the Tambov region southeast of Moscow on Friday, but the blaze was extinguished within hours, news agencies cited local authorities as saying. Regional Governor Maksim Yegorov earlier reported a fire at a fuel depot in which he said no one was hurt.

Ukraine has stepped up a campaign of strikes on Russian oil reservoirs, having previous hit a number of refineries in attacks that caused significant disruption. Ukraine says the strikes are aimed at infrastructure that is supporting Moscow's war effort. Russia has frequently attacked Ukrainian power plants and its electricity grid throughout the war that is now well into its third year.

The Druzhba pipeline is one of the largest parts of Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft's system. It starts in central Russia and connects West Siberian oilfields to major refineries in Europe. Druzhba is capable of carrying 2 million barrels per day but flows dropped sharply after the EU stopped buying Russian oil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The northern leg of Druzhba, which runs to Germany via Belarus and Poland, is now used for exports by Kazakhstan's KEBCO to the Schwedt refinery which supplies most of Berlin's fuel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024