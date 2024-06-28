Maharashtra Unveils Rs 1,500 Monthly Allowance for Women
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced a new financial assistance scheme in the state Budget for 2024-25, offering Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women aged 21 to 60. Additionally, families will receive three free cooking gas cylinders annually under the 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana'.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday revealed a significant financial assistance scheme as part of the state Budget for 2024-25. The scheme proposes a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 for eligible women aged between 21 to 60 years, aiming to provide financial relief and empowerment.
The initiative, titled 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', is set to kick off in July, strategically timed four months before the state elections scheduled for October.
Moreover, Pawar, who also oversees the finance portfolio, announced an annual budget of Rs 46,000 crore to support this scheme. In addition to this, under the 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana', eligible families of five will benefit from three free cooking gas cylinders yearly, further emphasizing the government's commitment to welfare.
