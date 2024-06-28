Punjab police bust inter-state opium smuggling syndicate; two held

Punjab Police busted an inter-state opium smuggling syndicate operating from Jharkhand with the arrest of two big drug smugglers after recovering 66 kg of opium kept concealed in specially designed and fabricated compartments fitted underneath their Maruti Swift car, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Friday. Those arrested have been identified as Sukhyad Singh, alias Yad, of village Dalmir Khera, and Jagraj Singh of village Bhamma Singh Wala in Ferozepur. Apart from recovering a big haul of opium, police teams have also recovered Rs 40000 in drug money and 400 grams of gold from their possession, besides, impounding their Swift car (PB 05 AC 5015) and a tractor. DGP Gaurav Yadav said that further financial investigation and meticulous follow-up in this case have resulted in the unearthing of 42 bank accounts, that were being used for financial transactions by the organised opium syndicate. "Following a financial trail in less than 24 hours, the Fazilka Police has frozen all 42 bank accounts with a whooping amount worth Rs 1.86 crore of drug proceeds," he said.

The DGP said that the Fazilka Police has also initiated the process of property forfeiture under 68F of the NDPS Act. Further investigations are on to trace the forward and backward linkages, he added. Sharing operation details, SSP Fazilka Dr Pragya Jain said that they have received reliable inputs about the arrested accused persons that they are habitual of transporting opium from Jharkhand and would be returning from Jharkhand to Dalmir Khera via Sri Ganganagar in their swift car carrying a substantial quantity of opium.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, a strategic Nakabandi was established by SHO Police Station Khuian Sarvar Raman Kumar along with a police party on the Abohar-Ganganagar road at the Bus Stand village Sappan Wali under the supervision of DSP Abohar Arun Mundan and successfully intercepted the specified vehicle, she said. She said that despite an attempt by the driver to flee, the police party successfully apprehended both the accused persons and recovered 66 kg of opium and Rs 40000 in drug money from their possession. During the hot chase, one police personnel also sustained injuries, she added.

SSP Dr Pragya Jain said that the police teams have also identified the big fish behind this syndicate and the latter has been into smuggling for over two decades, and faces at least nine criminal cases about attempts to murder and theft, under the Excise Act and NDPS Act. "We have nominated him in the FIR and raids are being conducted to nab him," she said. A case FIR No. 71 dated June 26, 2024, has been registered under sections 18 (punishment for contravention in relation to opium poppy and opium), 27A (whoever indulges in financing or harbouring drug peddlers), and 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS Act at Police Station Khuian Sarwar. (ANI)

