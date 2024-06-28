MP minister advises women to ask husbands to consume liquor at home to get rid of addiction

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha on Friday advised women to ask their husbands to bring liquor at home and drink it, in order to make them feel ashamed and quit drinking. Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, made the remark while addressing a Nasha Mukti Abhiyan program in the state capital Bhopal.

"Those men who come home after consuming liquor from outside, their wives should tell them to bring the liquor at home and drink it. If they consume alcohol in front of women and children at home, they will feel ashamed and it will gradually let them get rid of the addiction of drinking," the minister said. He further advised the women that they should not offer food to those who came home in an inebriated state.

"Women should not cook food for those who come home after consuming alcohol. Women should make 'Belan' gangs and show Belan to those who come after having liquor. Many people are not able to do this because of social values but values should not come in the way of stopping wrongdoings," Minister Kushwaha added. Meanwhile, when asked about liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh, the minister said that liquor was available even in states where it was banned and liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh was under consideration at the government level.

"I had suggested liquor ban in the previous tenure but in the states where liquor has been banned, it is seen even there. Liquor ban in the state is under consideration at the government level. The central and the state government can take a decision on this in the future. Liquor ban can be done through public awareness," he added. Minister Kushwaha also flagged off the Jan Jagrukta Rath under the Nasha Mukti Abhiyan in the state capital on the occasion. The Rath will go to different areas in the city and make people aware about the Nasha Mukti (quitting drug addiction). (ANI)

