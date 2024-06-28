Telangana: Former PM PV Narasimha Rao's family pays tribute to him on 103rd birth anniversary

Family members of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao paid tribute to him on his 103rd birth anniversary on Friday. The family members paid floral tributes to the veteran at PV Gyan Bhoomi PV Ghat in Hyderabad.

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was posthumously conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, by President Droupadi Murmu on March 30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in February that Narasimha Rao will be conferred the Bharat Ratna.

In a line-up post on X, PM Modi said that, as a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao served India extensively in various capacities. "Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth," the PM said in a post earlier.

"Narasimha Rao Garu's tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage," he added. Born on June 28, 1921, in Karimnagar, Telangana, as an agriculturist and an advocate, Narasimha Rao joined politics and held some important portfolios.

He was the Minister of Law and Information, 1962-64; Law and Endowments, 1964-67; Health and Medicine, 1967 and Education, 1968-71, Government of Andhra Pradesh. He was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 1971-73 and General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee from 1975-76.

Since assuming office in 2014, the Modi government has announced Bharat Ratna for Lal Krishna Advani, Karpoori Thakur, Madan Mohan Malviya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika, and Nanaji Deshmukh. (ANI)

