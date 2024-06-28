Left Menu

Germany Fast-Tracks Geothermal Energy Law to Phase Out Fossil Fuels

Germany's economy ministry is drafting a law to expedite the approval process for geothermal plants, heat pumps, and heat storage systems. Aimed at phasing out fossil fuels by 2045, the law seeks to streamline bureaucratic procedures and overcome local opposition, aiming to significantly increase geothermal energy production.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:57 IST
Germany Fast-Tracks Geothermal Energy Law to Phase Out Fossil Fuels
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's economy ministry said on Friday it was drafting a law to expedite the approval processes for geothermal plants, heat pumps and heat storage systems, as Berlin aims to phase out fossil fuels in its heating system by 2045. Germany is home to one of Europe's biggest geothermal reserves, which have been largely untapped due to local opposition and bureaucratic hurdles.

Surging energy prices in 2022 triggered new interest in the renewable energy source, with big municipal utilities, and German and international fossil fuel companies exploring possible investments in the country. The geothermal energy sector in Europe's biggest economy has been calling for a law to expand the energy source's potential and remove many obstacles, including local opposition against drilling and low government subsidies.

Geothermal energy could cover more than a quarter of Germany's annual heat demand with a production potential of over 300 terawatt hours, a study by Fraunhofer Institute showed last year. The draft law seeks to streamline bureaucratic procedures and address legal barriers to support a faster and more efficient expansion of renewable heat sources.

"As with wind turbines and PV systems, these systems for generating geothermal energy as well as heat pumps and heat storage systems should ... also be given an overriding public interest," the ministry said, adding some approval procedures for geothermal projects currently take years. Berlin aims to expand geothermal energy generation so it could feed 10 times as much energy into the heating network as it does today by 2030, Scholz said last year, adding that the number of geothermal power stations will rise to 54 from 42 in the future.

"By 2030, 10 terawatt hours (TWh) are to be generated from geothermal energy. The law lays the foundations for this," the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024