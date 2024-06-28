Left Menu

Telangana: BRS MLA Kale Yadaiah joins Congress

As per the Telangana Congress, MLA Kale Yadaya joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC in-charge Deepadas Munshi in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:38 IST
Telangana: BRS MLA Kale Yadaiah joins Congress
BRS MLA Kale Yadaiah joins Congress (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA from Chevella, Kale Yadaiah joined hands with the ruling Congress party on Friday. As per the Telangana Congress, MLA Kale Yadaya joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC in-charge Deepadas Munshi in Delhi.

He was welcomed into the party with CM Revanth Reddy offering him the party 'kanduva'. Among others, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working President Anjan Kumar Yadav, former Minister Dr Chandrashekhar, TPCC leader Dr Rohin Reddy were present.

Earlier this week, Jagtial BRS MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar also joined the Congress party at the residence of the Chief Minister. BRS leaders Kadiyam Srihari, Danam Nagender, Tellam Venkat Rao, and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy also joined the Congress earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024