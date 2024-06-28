Telangana: BRS MLA Kale Yadaiah joins Congress

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA from Chevella, Kale Yadaiah joined hands with the ruling Congress party on Friday. As per the Telangana Congress, MLA Kale Yadaya joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC in-charge Deepadas Munshi in Delhi.

He was welcomed into the party with CM Revanth Reddy offering him the party 'kanduva'. Among others, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working President Anjan Kumar Yadav, former Minister Dr Chandrashekhar, TPCC leader Dr Rohin Reddy were present.

Earlier this week, Jagtial BRS MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar also joined the Congress party at the residence of the Chief Minister. BRS leaders Kadiyam Srihari, Danam Nagender, Tellam Venkat Rao, and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy also joined the Congress earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)