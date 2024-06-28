Left Menu

Pakistan Parliament Passes Hefty Rs 18,877 Billion Budget Amidst Protests

Pakistan’s Parliament approved a Rs 18,877 billion budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. The budget, described as being influenced by the IMF, faced criticism from opposition leaders. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the budget's focus on economic growth with a mix of tax revenue targets and development expenditure.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:21 IST
Pakistan Parliament Passes Hefty Rs 18,877 Billion Budget Amidst Protests
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant move, Pakistan's Parliament on Friday ratified an expansive Rs 18,877 billion budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, despite vocal opposition. Critics allege the budget is heavily guided by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and detrimental to public welfare.

Initially put forth on July 12, the Finance Bill 2024 meticulously outlines government income and expenditures. Extended debates ensued, with Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb spearheading the motion. Approval came with substantial backing from the Pakistan Peoples Party, led by Bilawal Zardari Bhutto.

The ambitious budget projects gross revenue receipts at Rs 17,815 billion, aiming for a 3.6% growth rate. However, opposition leaders, including Omar Ayub and PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, criticize the lack of stakeholder consultation, branding the bill as detached from economic realities. The government aims to boost revenue and cut costs, facilitating discussions for an IMF loan ranging from USD 6 to 8 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024