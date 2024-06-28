Left Menu

Vijayawada: Grocery store owner hacked to death in front of daughter, accused arrested

The murder happened in the Bandar Road area under the Krishna Lanka police station in Vijayawada on Thursday night and a video of the incident surfaced on the internet.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:51 IST
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A physical education teacher was arrested for allegedly killing a grocery store owner who warned him to stay away from his daughter, police said on Friday. The murder happened in the Bandar Road area under the Krishna Lanka police station in Vijayawada on Thursday night and a video of the incident surfaced on the internet.

In the video, the accused, identified as Manikanta, was seen hacking the grocery store owner with a sickle in his hand. The daughter of the grocery store owner was also seen trying to save him. The deceased, identified as K Shriramachandra Prasad (56), was running a grocery store in Brindavan Colony and was a resident of Bhavanipuram.

Durga Rao, Krishna Lanka Circle inspector, said, "Prasad's daughter, Darshini is a second-year engineering student. She met Manikanta, a physical education teacher at Vidhyadharpuram's Vijayanagara Vihara School, through Instagram. They had been in love for four years, however, Shriramachandra Prasad did not approve of their relationship." Despite this, Manikanta proposed to Darshini, but she rejected him. Angered by this, Manikanta killed Shriramachandra Prasad in front of his daughter, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

