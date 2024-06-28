Telangana: 5 killed, 5 injured as two lorries collide
Five people were killed, and five others were injured after two lorries collided in Chegunta mandal of Medak district on Friday, an official said.
Five people were killed, and five others were injured after two lorries collided in Chegunta mandal of Medak district on Friday, an official said. The incident happened on Friday morning. A case is being registered, police said.
The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, police said. According to the Chegunta Inspector, "A lorry rammed into another lorry that was parked, resulting in 5 deaths and injuring 5 others. The accident occurred on the national highway in Chegunta mandal of Medak district, Telangana, at 5 am. The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. A case is being registered," Chegunta Inspector Balaraju said.
The deceased has been shifted for a post-mortem examination, police said. (ANI)
