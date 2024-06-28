Left Menu

Delhi: Four police officers arrested for fake raid in a Shakarpur hotel

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested four police officers for conducting a fake raid at a hotel room in the national capital's Shakarpur area, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:48 IST
Delhi: Four police officers arrested for fake raid in a Shakarpur hotel
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested four police officers for conducting a fake raid at a hotel room in the national capital's Shakarpur area, officials said. A case has been registered against the police officers of Laxmi Nagar Police Station, including Inspector Prakash Roy, under sections 420, 388 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code at Shakarpur Police Station in East District, police said.

Based on a secret tip, it was learned that Inspector Prakash Roy, along with three police officers from Laxmi Nagar Police Station, had raided a hotel room in the Shakarpur Police Station area on May 29. Police officials said that since the Model Code of Conduct was in place and no prior authorization was obtained for the raid, the matter seemed suspicious and was inquired into by the Assistant Commissioner of Police of the East District.

Based on the inquiry, taking sou moto cognizance in the matter, a case was registered, and subsequently, during the investigation, the chain of events was established and the five accused were arrested, police said. The role and culpability of the four police officers were also fixed, they said, adding they will be presented before the court on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024