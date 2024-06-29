Left Menu

Police arrest drug peddler from Agartala Railway Station

In a significant narcotics operation unfolding at Agartala Railway Junction, a drug peddler was apprehended on Friday for attempting to transport 22 kilograms of dried cannabis towards Bihar, said a GRP police official.

Police with the arrested individual and narcotics (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant narcotics operation unfolding at Agartala Railway Junction, a drug peddler was apprehended on Friday for attempting to transport 22 kilograms of dried cannabis towards Bihar, said a GRP police official. The apprehended individual has been identified as Veer Vikash Vikram (45), who hails from Saharsa, Bihar.

He was apprehended in a joint effort by GRP (Government Railway Police) and RPF (Railway Protection Force). According to the GRP police official, the suspect was intercepted with the contraband that he intended to smuggle via train to Bihar and was arrested.

Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, with the case slated to be presented in court tomorrow for further legal proceedings. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

