Nagaland: Army commemorates Capt N Kenguruse memorial day on 25th anniversary of his supreme sacrifice during Kargil war

On the 25th anniversary of the supreme sacrifice of Capt. N Kenguruse of the Indian Army, a ceremony was held at the Kenguruse War Memorial in his native village, Phezha, in the Kohima district of Nagaland on Friday. During the Kargil War (1999), Capt. N Kenguruse made the supreme sacrifice, laying down his life in the line of duty while leading an operation in the most inhospitable and inclement weather conditions. For his valour, he was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra (second-highest gallantry award), posthumously.

The Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan, was the chief guest for the event. During the event, the proud parents of the Hero of Nagaland were felicitated by the Governor of Nagaland.

The event was attended by a large number of service personnel, Ex-Servicemen and villagers. During the event, the Governor and Lieutenant General Harjinder Singh Sahi, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM General Officer Commanding Spear Corps paid homage to the memorial by laying a wreath at the memorial. The Governor also ignited the torch of "Amar Jyoti" at the War Memorial and felicitated the parents of Captain N Kenguruse, MVC (P). Speaking on the occasion, the governor said, "Today, we stand united in our respect and admiration for Captain Kenguruse. His actions during the Kargil War exemplify the courage and patriotism of the people of Nagaland. We are proud of his legacy and will ensure that it continues to inspire future generations."

Ex-servicemen, local residents and children attending the event pledged themselves for rededication to the values of service and courage embodied by Captain N Kenguruse. Captain Kenguruse Memorial Day serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our armed forces in defence of the nation. As we honour the memory of Captain N Kengueuse, MVC, (P), his actions during the Kargil War stand as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Indian soldier, the army said in a press release.

The bravery and sacrifice of Captain N Kenguruse continue to inspire, lighting the path for future generations with the flame of patriotism. (ANI)

