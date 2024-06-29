Left Menu

Nagaland: Army commemorates Capt N Kenguruse memorial day on 25th anniversary of his supreme sacrifice during Kargil war

On the 25th anniversary of the supreme sacrifice of Capt. N Kenguruse of the Indian Army, a ceremony was held at the Kenguruse War Memorial in his native village, Phezha, in the Kohima district of Nagaland on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 10:08 IST
Nagaland: Army commemorates Capt N Kenguruse memorial day on 25th anniversary of his supreme sacrifice during Kargil war
Capt N Kenguruse memorial day. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the 25th anniversary of the supreme sacrifice of Capt. N Kenguruse of the Indian Army, a ceremony was held at the Kenguruse War Memorial in his native village, Phezha, in the Kohima district of Nagaland on Friday. During the Kargil War (1999), Capt. N Kenguruse made the supreme sacrifice, laying down his life in the line of duty while leading an operation in the most inhospitable and inclement weather conditions. For his valour, he was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra (second-highest gallantry award), posthumously.

The Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan, was the chief guest for the event. During the event, the proud parents of the Hero of Nagaland were felicitated by the Governor of Nagaland.

The event was attended by a large number of service personnel, Ex-Servicemen and villagers. During the event, the Governor and Lieutenant General Harjinder Singh Sahi, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM General Officer Commanding Spear Corps paid homage to the memorial by laying a wreath at the memorial. The Governor also ignited the torch of "Amar Jyoti" at the War Memorial and felicitated the parents of Captain N Kenguruse, MVC (P). Speaking on the occasion, the governor said, "Today, we stand united in our respect and admiration for Captain Kenguruse. His actions during the Kargil War exemplify the courage and patriotism of the people of Nagaland. We are proud of his legacy and will ensure that it continues to inspire future generations."

Ex-servicemen, local residents and children attending the event pledged themselves for rededication to the values of service and courage embodied by Captain N Kenguruse. Captain Kenguruse Memorial Day serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our armed forces in defence of the nation. As we honour the memory of Captain N Kengueuse, MVC, (P), his actions during the Kargil War stand as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Indian soldier, the army said in a press release.

The bravery and sacrifice of Captain N Kenguruse continue to inspire, lighting the path for future generations with the flame of patriotism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Empowering Women Worldwide: UNDP's Unstoppable Drive for Gender Equality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024