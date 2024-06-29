More farmers in Assam will be included in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi on June 18th, which benefited a total of 9.26 crore farmers nationwide, said the Chief Minister's office. "HCM Dr @himantabiswa expresses his gratitude to the Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi for releasing the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi on June 18th, which benefited a total of 9.26 crore farmers nationwide," the Assam Chief Minister's office posted on X.

The Chief Minister's office said that in Assam alone, Rs 350 crores were disbursed to 17.5 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme. The Chief Minister said that in the coming days, more farmers will be included as beneficiaries of the scheme. On June 18, PM Narendra Modi released the 17th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme in Varanasi. More than 9.26 crore farmers received the benefits amounting to over Rs 20,000 crore.

After assuming office for the third term, PM Modi authorized the release of the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Nidhi, which aims to benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around Rs 20,000 crore. PM-KISAN scheme was launched in 2019, to supplement the financial needs of all land-holding farmers subject to certain exclusion criteria of higher income status. The financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments, every four months, is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Till now, over Rs 3.04 lakh crores has been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmers across the nation and with this release, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme will cross well over Rs 3.24 lakh crores. (ANI)

