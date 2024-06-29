Uttar Pradesh becomes first state to generate one crore tokens through ABHA ID

In a major achievement for the Yogi government, Uttar Pradesh has set a record by generating one crore tokens through the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID. Uttar Pradesh is the first and only state in India to achieve such a feat, having generated a total of 1,43,00,000 tokens to date.

Following Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh stands second with 60,33,104 tokens generated, while Karnataka holds third place with 42,57,944 tokens. Other states in the rankings include Jammu and Kashmir (38,87,226), Delhi (22,28,079), Bihar (15,65,332), Madhya Pradesh (12,53,722), Maharashtra (7,96,938), Chhattisgarh (7,34,781), Odisha (5,06,580), and Gujarat (3,83,789).

Recently, Uttar Pradesh also set a new record by surpassing the figure of 80 lakhs in ABHA-based OPD registration. Previously, the state had achieved acclaim for creating 10 crores of ABHA IDs. Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) is an initiative of the National Health Authority (NHA). It is a health savings account launched under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), designed to provide financial assistance for healthcare needs to economically weaker sections.

Each ABHA ID, linked to a citizen's Aadhaar or mobile number, features a unique 14-digit identification number, facilitating digital storage and accessibility of all related health information, consultations, medical records, and prescriptions. The Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) guidelines, introduced in 2007 and updated periodically with the latest update in 2022, set quality benchmarks for public health facilities from primary to secondary level health care facilities.

These standards ensure consistent, accessible, and accountable healthcare services nationwide. All public health institutions are encouraged to carry out assessments and strive towards bridging the identified gaps. To expedite this process and support these health institutions, the Health Ministry has developed a dashboard that will aid the national, state, and district health institutions and health facilities in quickly monitoring compliance with IPHS standards and taking action accordingly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)