"Conspiracy of BJP govt...": AAP leader Gopal Rai after Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody

After the Delhi Court sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody, Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai on Saturday called it a "conspiracy" of the Bharatiya Janata Party government and said that AAP ministers and CM have been jailed in "fake cases." The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Saturday sent Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 in connection with the excise policy case.

"Our ministers and CM have been jailed in fake cases. This is a conspiracy of the BJP government. The facts have also come out. The Trial Court gave bail to the CM. The Trial Court said clearly that there was no proof against the CM. The ED went to the High Court without taking the order copy. The bail was stayed without a hearing... This is a campaign to destroy the Delhi government and the AAP... We hope to get optimistic results from the Court soon," Gopal Rai said. The Vacation Judge Sunena Sharma sent Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12, 2024.

Advocate DP Singh appeared for CBI while seeking direction to send Arvind Kejriwal into Judicial Custody and alleged that during the police custody remand, the accused Arvind Kejriwal been examined/ interrogated. However, he did not cooperate with the investigation and deliberately gave evasive replies contrary to the evidence on record. On being confronted with the evidence, he did not give a proper and truthful explanation regarding the enhancement of the profit margin for wholesalers from 5 per cent to 12 per cent under the new Excise Policy of Delhi 2021-22, without any study or justification, said CBI.

He also could not explain as to why during the peak of 2nd wave of Covid, the Cabinet approval for a revised Excise Policy was obtained through circulation in hurried manner within 01 day, when the accused persons of the South Group were camping in Delhi and holding meetings with his close associate Vijay Nair.

He evaded the questions regarding the meetings of his associate Vijay Nair with various stakeholders of the liquor business in Delhi and demanded illegal gratification from them for favorable provisions in the upcoming Excise Policy, CBI added. He also evaded questions regarding the transfer and utilization of ill-gotten money to the tune of Rs 44.54 crores in the Goa Assembly Elections by his party during 2021-22, said CBI.

In the light of aforesaid facts and circumstances, the further custodial interrogation of the accused Arvind Kejriwal is not required at this stage, said CBI. The Delhi High Court recently stayed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail order passed by the trial court, saying that the trial court should have at least recorded its satisfaction with the fulfillment of twin conditions of section 45 of Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before passing the impugned order. (ANI)

