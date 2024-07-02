Left Menu

New Mining Guidelines to Balance Flexibility and Accountability in Coal Extraction

The revised mining plan guidelines, announced during a consultation led by Additional Secretary M Nagaraju, aim to optimize coal extraction while ensuring sustainability. Key elements include restoration and remediation measures, minimal environmental impacts, and continuous water quality monitoring. This event had significant participation from various coal and lignite mining stakeholders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:26 IST
New Mining Guidelines to Balance Flexibility and Accountability in Coal Extraction
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant regulatory update, the revised mining plan guidelines are set to introduce stringent measures aimed at optimizing coal extraction while balancing the flexibility for mine owners with increased responsibility and accountability, according to a government official.

During a stakeholder consultation on Draft Mining Plan Guidelines for coal and lignite blocks, Coal Additional Secretary M Nagaraju underscored the need for these changes. The event, held on Monday, saw active participation from 25 coal and lignite mining companies, including Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and representatives from states like Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Uttar Pradesh.

A statement from the coal ministry highlighted that the new guidelines are a substantial step towards fostering a sustainable approach to coal mining. Key aspects of the guidelines include the mandatory inclusion of restoration, remediation, and regeneration measures in mining plans to ensure sustainable natural resource management. These measures aim to minimize environmental impacts, address community concerns, and promote continuous improvement in water quality monitoring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024