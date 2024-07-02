New Mining Guidelines to Balance Flexibility and Accountability in Coal Extraction

In a significant regulatory update, the revised mining plan guidelines are set to introduce stringent measures aimed at optimizing coal extraction while balancing the flexibility for mine owners with increased responsibility and accountability, according to a government official.

During a stakeholder consultation on Draft Mining Plan Guidelines for coal and lignite blocks, Coal Additional Secretary M Nagaraju underscored the need for these changes. The event, held on Monday, saw active participation from 25 coal and lignite mining companies, including Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and representatives from states like Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Uttar Pradesh.

A statement from the coal ministry highlighted that the new guidelines are a substantial step towards fostering a sustainable approach to coal mining. Key aspects of the guidelines include the mandatory inclusion of restoration, remediation, and regeneration measures in mining plans to ensure sustainable natural resource management. These measures aim to minimize environmental impacts, address community concerns, and promote continuous improvement in water quality monitoring.

