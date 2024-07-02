Left Menu

New CBDT Chief Ravi Agrawal Calls for Strategic Action Plans to Boost Economy

Ravi Agrawal, the newly appointed CBDT chairman, has urged Income Tax Department officials to create a 100-day action plan focusing on economic impact, ease of doing business, and international transactions. Agrawal emphasized professionalism, technology adoption, and stakeholder engagement to improve the department's efficiency and service quality.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:32 IST
Newly appointed CBDT chairman, Ravi Agrawal, has directed Income Tax Department officials to devise a comprehensive 100-day action plan. Emphasizing the influence of their decisions on the national economy and international transactions, Agrawal seeks to align the department's goals with broader economic objectives.

Taking charge as the head of the direct taxes administrative body in the Union finance ministry, Agrawal highlighted the importance of professionalism, technology adoption, and stakeholder engagement. He urged staff to be aware of the complexities in financial transactions and to stay abreast of evolving business practices.

Agrawal stressed the importance of integrating modern technology to ensure efficient, fair, and transparent procedures, thereby fostering trust among taxpayers. He called for a collective effort to achieve excellence and contribute significantly to the nation's economic development while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

