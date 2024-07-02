MoD inks MoU to set up 3 testing facilities in Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor

The Ministry of Defence has signed an MoU to establish three state-of-the-art testing facilities in Chennai under the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor- one each in Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), Electronic Warfare (EW) and Electro-Optics (EO) domains. The MoU, under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS), was exchanged between senior officials of MoD and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited in the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane in the national capital.

With an outlay of Rs 400 crore, the DTIS was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in May 2020 to set up testing facilities in collaboration with private industry and the Central/State Government, promoting indigenous defence production, reducing military equipment imports and enhancing self-reliance. To provide impetus to the defence and aerospace sectors within the Defence Industrial Corridors, seven testing facilities were approved - four in Tamil Nadu and three in Uttar Pradesh. The MoU for three facilities in Tamil Nadu has been signed today.

The DTIS provides up to 75 per cent government funding as 'Grant-in-Aid', with the remaining 25% funded by Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), comprising Indian private entities and State/Central Governments. For the UAS testing facility, Keltron, a government of Kerala undertaking, is the lead SPV member, with some private sector companies being the consortium members. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and India Optel Limited (IOL) are the lead SPV members in the EW and EO testing facilities respectively.

Upon the completion of the project, they will provide advanced testing equipment and services to both government and private industry, thus giving a boost to 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence. On March 1, in a major boost to the 'Make-in-India' initiative as part of 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence', the Ministry of Defence signed five major capital acquisition contracts worth Rs 39,125.39 crore in Delhi. (ANI)

