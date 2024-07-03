Left Menu

Germany Blocks Sale of MAN Energy Solutions' Gas Turbine Division to Chinese Firm

Germany's cabinet has blocked the sale of the gas turbine division of Volkswagen subsidiary MAN Energy Solutions to Chinese company GHGT. The move is part of efforts by Germany and the EU to manage economic risks tied to China. Consequently, MAN Energy Solutions will cease gas turbine development while retaining its service business.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:03 IST
Germany Blocks Sale of MAN Energy Solutions' Gas Turbine Division to Chinese Firm
AI Generated Representative Image

Germany's cabinet blocked the planned sale of Volkswagen subsidiary MAN Energy Solutions' gas turbine division to a Chinese company on Wednesday, two government sources said.

The decision comes as Germany and the European Union try to reduce risks from economic ties with China. MAN Energy Solutions said last September that the government would take a closer look at the planned sale to Chinese state-owned CSIC Longjiang GH Gas Turbine Co (GHGT).

The deal was first announced in June 2023 at an undisclosed price. GHGT belongs to the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), which dominates the Chinese shipbuilding industry.

A spokesperson for MAN Energy Solutions declined to comment. Three people familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Tuesday that Germany would block the plans.

MAN Energy Solutions will wind down gas turbine development and production as a result of the blocked sale, one source had said, adding the group would retain its profitable turbine service business. Germany's economy ministry has the right to review and block transactions deemed to have implications for national security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024