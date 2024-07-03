MP: Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presents budget of Rs 3.65 lakh cr for FY 2024-25

Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented the budget a total of Rs 3.65 lakh crores for the welfare of the state in the fiscal year 2024-25 amid chaos by the Opposition Congress party leaders in the state assembly on Wednesday. The budget amount for this year is around 16 per cent more than that of the previous year's budget which was Rs 3.14 lakh crores.

The budget presented for the year 2024-25 has been made keeping in view the doubling of the budget size in the next five years, increasing capital investment, expansion of road, irrigation and electricity facilities, quality health facilities, attracting investment for employment generation and good governance in the state. While presenting the budget in the state assembly, state finance minister Devda said, "A provision of Rs 26,560 crore is proposed for the Women and Child Development Department for the year 2024-25, which is 81 percent more than that of the budget estimate of the year 2023-24. Rs 21,444 crore is proposed for the health sector for the year 2024-25. A provision of Rs 66,605 crore is proposed for agriculture and allied sectors for fiscal year 2024-25."

Similarly, a provision of Rs 52,682 crore is proposed for the education sector and Rs 586 crore is proposed for the Sports and Youth Welfare Department in the year 2024-25, he added. The finance minister further said that Rs 10,279 crore was proposed for public health engineering for fiscal year 2024-25 and Rs 19,406 crore was proposed for the energy sector, which is Rs 1,046 crore more than the last year 2023-24. Also, a provision of Rs 13,596 crore was proposed for the construction and maintenance of irrigation projects in the state for FY 2024-25.

"Our government has proposed a provision of Rs 40,804 crore under the Scheduled Tribes Sub-Plan to bring the Scheduled Tribes class into the mainstream of society. Similarly, a provision of Rs 27,900 crore is put forward under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan to bring the Scheduled Caste category into the mainstream of society. A budget provision of Rs 1704 crore is proposed for backward classes, minority welfare, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities," the minister added. The state government has always been committed to the all-round development of panchayats. Therefore, a budget provision of Rs 27,870 crore is proposed for panchayat and rural development for FY 2024-25, he said, adding that a provision of Rs 16,744 crore is proposed for urban development for the current financial year , which is Rs 1,836 crore more than the last FY 2023-24.

"Our government is running various types of public welfare schemes such as National Widow Pension Scheme, National Disabled Pension Scheme, National Family Assistance Scheme,Samagra Samajik Suraksha Pension Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kanya Abhibhavak Pension Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah and Nikah Yojana etc. Over 57 lakh beneficiaries have benefited in these schemes in Fiscal year 2023-24. Therefore, a provision of Rs 4,421 crore is proposed for pension and welfare schemes in FY 2024-25 which is 15 percent more than that of the last year," the minister said. A provision of Rs 4,190 crore is proposed for the industry sector in fiscal year 2024-25, which is about 40 percent more than the last year. Similarly, Rs 4,725 crore is proposed for forest and environment, which is Rs 782 crore more than the last FY 2023-24, he added.

A budget provision Rs 1,081 crore is proposed for the Culture Department and Rs 666 crore is proposed for tourist facilities for FY 2024-25, the minister said, adding that a provision of about Rs 10,000 crore is proposed for the construction and maintenance of roads and bridges in the state. (ANI)

