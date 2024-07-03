BSF recovers "Made in Pakistan" ammunition from drone in Punjab's Amritsar

Border Security Force (BSF) seized two pistols, four magazines and 40 rounds of bullets filled in the magazine from a recovered drone in Nissoke village of Punjab's Amritsar district on Wednesday, said a press statement. According to the BSF, the seizure was made during an extensive search operation in the suspected area which was initiated after information regarding drone presence in the area was received. The marking on ammunition proves it to be made in Pakistan.

"On 3rd July' 2024, based on information received by BSF about the presence of a drone near border area, the BSF troops immediately launched an extensive search operation in the suspected area," the BSF release stated. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK.

The search operation was conducted at around 7.30 am in the morning after which the BSF troops successfully recovered a drone from which two pistols, four magazines and 40 rounds of bullets filled in the magazine were seized. According to the press statement by BSF, "During the search operation, at around 7.30 am, the BSF troops successfully recovered a drone along with one suspected packet. Upon opening of the recovered packet, two pistols, four magazines and 40 rounds filled with magazines were found. The marking on ammunition proves it to be made in Pakistan. The packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and four illuminating sticks were also attached to the packet, which was found tied to the drone. This recovery occurred in a farming field adjacent to Nissoke village in Amritsar district."

This successful operation is a result of reliable information and prompt action of BSF troops, thus underscoring their commitment to decimate the menace of illicit drones from across the border. Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab police in a joint search operation on Sunday recovered a drone China-made drone in the border area of Punjab's Tarn Taran district, the official stated.

"On 30th June 2024, based on information provided by the BSF intelligence wing regarding the presence of a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district, a joint search operation by BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police was planned and conducted in the suspected area," the Border Security Force release stated. The recovered drone was identified as a China-made DJI Mavic- 3 Classic, the force said. (ANI)

