NPCI and Network International Enable UPI Payments in UAE

NPCI International Payments Ltd, in collaboration with Network International, has introduced QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments through Network's point-of-sale (POS) terminals in the UAE. This development will streamline transactions for Indian tourists and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) across a broad merchant network in the region.

The new payment option is available at over 200,000 POS terminals spread across 60,000 merchants, encompassing sectors like retail, hospitality, transport, and supermarkets. According to NPCI International, UPI acceptance will be gradually rolled out to a diverse range of establishments, including major tourist attractions like Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

The initiative ensures a QR-based secure method for cross-border payments, enabling Indians with domestic bank accounts to utilize UPI for transactions in the UAE. This move aims to enhance the shopping experience for Indian tourists and NRIs, providing them with a safe and efficient payment alternative.