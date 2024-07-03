Chhattisgarh is getting benefit of double-engine govt": Deputy CM Arun Sao

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Wednesday said the state is witnessing the benefits of the double-engine government and mentioned the road projects in the state. While speaking with ANI, Sao informed about the road project and said, "Big advantage of double engine government in Chhattisgarh. A total amount of Rs 3321 crore has been spent by the Central Government for the upgradation and widening of the National Highway in Chhattisgarh in the year 2024-25 for 253.21 km."

Praising the Central government, Sao said, "PM Narendra Modi's government has made several provisions to make road transport facilities smooth. He also expressed gratitude towards Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and said, "After formation of the government, the state government is extensively working for the roads and a detailed plan is being made so that how the road will look in Chhattisgarh in coming years."

Meanwhile, Arun Sao took to his official X handle and said, "There is great news for our three crore families of Chhattisgarh. 18 projects of Chhattisgarh have been approved by the Union Highway Ministry." Posting a video on his X handle, Sao said, "Through single window frame, the ones who want to invest, the government has created a single window system to ensure that all the formalities are completed at one place, all their documents are ready, in no time. Investment will come, industry will be set up, employment will increase and the state will develop."

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh deputy CM also spoke about the walkout of the opposition from the Rajya Sabha and their allegations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking lies. Sao said, "We all have seen how much chances the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi got. On the other hand, the nation has also seen that when the PM was speaking, then how these opposition people were making noise. Congress has got the habit of saying lies..." Notably, Congress-led Opposition staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha as the Prime Minister was saying some "wrong things" during his reply to the 'Motion of Thanks' in the Upper House, Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Those who walked out with Kharge during the PM's reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address included Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar. (ANI)

