EQT Acquires Keywords Studios, GSK Signs mRNA Vaccine Deal

- EQT strikes 2.2 bln STG deal for Irish video gaming group Keywords Studios - Hawksmoor restaurant chain up for sale

- Germany vetoes sale of sensitive turbine unit to Chinese group - GSK signs 1.4 bln euros mRNA vaccine deal with troubled biotech CureVac

Overview - A consortium led by Swedish private equity group EQT has agreed to acquire Irish video games company Keywords Studios in a 2.2 billion pounds ($2.80 billion) deal.

- London-based Hawksmoor has been put up for sale in a deal that could value the restaurant chain at about 100 million pounds ($127.42 million) as it seeks to grow its international footprint. - Germany vetoes sale of a turbine unit of Volkswagen unit MAN Energy Solutions to a China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary for protecting "technologies relevant to public security".

- British drugmaker GSK has reached a licensing agreement with mRNA vaccine developer CureVac worth up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.51 billion) to develop its vaccines for flu, Covid-19 and avian flu. ($1 = 0.7848 pounds) ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

