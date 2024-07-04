Left Menu

EQT Acquires Keywords Studios, GSK Signs mRNA Vaccine Deal

The Financial Times highlights major business transactions: EQT is acquiring Keywords Studios, Hawksmoor restaurant chain is up for sale, Germany blocks the sale of a turbine unit to China, and GSK signs a lucrative vaccine deal with CureVac. These moves reflect strategic expansions and protective measures in various sectors.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2024 04:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 04:34 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- EQT strikes 2.2 bln STG deal for Irish video gaming group Keywords Studios - Hawksmoor restaurant chain up for sale

- Germany vetoes sale of sensitive turbine unit to Chinese group - GSK signs 1.4 bln euros mRNA vaccine deal with troubled biotech CureVac

Overview - A consortium led by Swedish private equity group EQT has agreed to acquire Irish video games company Keywords Studios in a 2.2 billion pounds ($2.80 billion) deal.

- London-based Hawksmoor has been put up for sale in a deal that could value the restaurant chain at about 100 million pounds ($127.42 million) as it seeks to grow its international footprint. - Germany vetoes sale of a turbine unit of Volkswagen unit MAN Energy Solutions to a China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary for protecting "technologies relevant to public security".

- British drugmaker GSK has reached a licensing agreement with mRNA vaccine developer CureVac worth up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.51 billion) to develop its vaccines for flu, Covid-19 and avian flu. ($1 = 0.7848 pounds) ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

