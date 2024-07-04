EQT Acquires Keywords Studios, GSK Signs mRNA Vaccine Deal
The Financial Times highlights major business transactions: EQT is acquiring Keywords Studios, Hawksmoor restaurant chain is up for sale, Germany blocks the sale of a turbine unit to China, and GSK signs a lucrative vaccine deal with CureVac. These moves reflect strategic expansions and protective measures in various sectors.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- EQT strikes 2.2 bln STG deal for Irish video gaming group Keywords Studios - Hawksmoor restaurant chain up for sale
- Germany vetoes sale of sensitive turbine unit to Chinese group - GSK signs 1.4 bln euros mRNA vaccine deal with troubled biotech CureVac
Overview - A consortium led by Swedish private equity group EQT has agreed to acquire Irish video games company Keywords Studios in a 2.2 billion pounds ($2.80 billion) deal.
- London-based Hawksmoor has been put up for sale in a deal that could value the restaurant chain at about 100 million pounds ($127.42 million) as it seeks to grow its international footprint. - Germany vetoes sale of a turbine unit of Volkswagen unit MAN Energy Solutions to a China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary for protecting "technologies relevant to public security".
- British drugmaker GSK has reached a licensing agreement with mRNA vaccine developer CureVac worth up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.51 billion) to develop its vaccines for flu, Covid-19 and avian flu. ($1 = 0.7848 pounds) ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EQT
- Keywords Studios
- Hawksmoor
- Germany
- turbine unit
- GSK
- CureVac
- vaccine deal
- biotech
- acquisition