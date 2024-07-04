China Urges Fair Trade After Germany Blocks Gas Turbine Deal
China has urged Germany to foster fair business practices following the German government's decision to block a gas turbine deal. The Chinese foreign ministry emphasized the importance of enhancing trade based on mutual interests. The blocked transaction involved Volkswagen's planned sale of its gas turbine business to a Chinese company.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-07-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 12:52 IST
- Country:
- China
China on Thursday urged Germany to provide an environment with fair business practices after the European country blocked a gas turbine deal.
The Chinese foreign ministry said the countries are trade partners and "are supposed to step up trade based on common interests" after Germany's cabinet blocked the planned sale of the gas turbine business of Volkswagen to a Chinese company on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German Economy Minister Habeck's Crucial China Trade Mission
CIIE 2024: Expanding Global Trade Horizons
Putin Praises Vietnam's Balanced Stance on Ukraine Amid Growing Energy and Trade Ties
ECA and AU Convene Expert Group Meeting to Boost Intra-African Trade
Bengaluru's Brigade Group to Construct Third Tower of World Trade Centre at Infopark Kochi