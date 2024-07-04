Left Menu

China Urges Fair Trade After Germany Blocks Gas Turbine Deal

China has urged Germany to foster fair business practices following the German government's decision to block a gas turbine deal. The Chinese foreign ministry emphasized the importance of enhancing trade based on mutual interests. The blocked transaction involved Volkswagen's planned sale of its gas turbine business to a Chinese company.

Updated: 04-07-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China on Thursday urged Germany to provide an environment with fair business practices after the European country blocked a gas turbine deal.

The Chinese foreign ministry said the countries are trade partners and "are supposed to step up trade based on common interests" after Germany's cabinet blocked the planned sale of the gas turbine business of Volkswagen to a Chinese company on Wednesday.

