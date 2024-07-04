eThekwini Municipality Launches Key Projects to Enhance Northern Water Supply

The eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has initiated the commissioning of two critical projects aimed at improving water supply to parts of the northern areas. These projects include the Northern Aqueduct Augmentation pipeline and a water rising main pipeline from Hazelmere to the Grange Reservoir.

Jabulani Mayise, Deputy Head of the Municipality’s Water and Sanitation Unit, announced that the commissioning of the 600mm diameter, 4.3-kilometer pipeline from Hazelmere to the Grange Reservoir has been completed. This project has already resulted in a noticeable improvement in water supply to areas such as Grange, Everest Heights, Redcliff, and the Osindisweni Hospital area.

Mayise also mentioned that the commissioning of the new Northern Aqueduct is currently underway. This project is expected to enhance water supply to Verulam, Phoenix, and other surrounding areas.

“The new Northern Aqueduct Augmentation pipeline interconnects with the existing old aqueduct and aims to improve the flow of water supply to northern areas, accommodating new developments. Currently, we are focusing on Verulam, Phoenix, and their surrounding regions. Following this, the pipeline will extend to supply areas like Cornubia and uMhlanga,” explained Mayise.

The old Northern Aqueduct, a network of bulk supply pipelines, conveys water from the Durban Heights Treatment Works to northern reservoirs. Operating at maximum capacity due to increased residential and commercial developments, the need for augmentation has become imperative.

“Verulam, for instance, has faced inconsistent water supply issues because its main reservoir, Mount View Reservoir, is situated at the end of the old Northern Aqueduct. This reservoir also supplies other downstream reservoirs, including Trenence 1 and three additional reservoirs,” Mayise elaborated.

While medium-term interventions are being implemented to address these challenges, Mayise emphasized that the ultimate solution will be the commissioning of the Umkhomazi Dam, which is currently in progress. This dam is expected to significantly increase water volumes throughout the city, providing a long-term resolution to the water supply issues in the region.