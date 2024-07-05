Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Heavy Rainfall: Roads Closed, Utilities Disrupted

Himachal Pradesh faces heavy rainfall causing 64 road closures and disrupting 34 electricity and 44 water supply schemes. Major disruptions are noted in Mandi and Kullu. Authorities warn of more severe weather conditions through the weekend.

05-07-2024
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Amidst relentless rainfall and landslides, the state of Himachal Pradesh has reported the closure of around 64 roads, as announced by the state government on Friday. The severe weather has also disrupted 34 electricity supply schemes and hampered 44 water supply schemes.

The public utility status report highlights that of the 64 blocked roads, Mandi district has the highest number with 55, followed by Chamba with seven, and one each in Kangra and Shimla. Meanwhile, Kullu faces significant electricity issues, with 33 out of the 34 disrupted schemes in the region, largely due to faults in high-tension (HT) lines.

Additionally, 22 water supply schemes in Bilaspur and 19 in Mandi have been affected. Mandi continues to bear the brunt of infrastructure damages with 67 road blockages and 132 electricity disruptions. The weather department has issued an orange alert until Friday and a yellow warning for the weekend, predicting heavy rain and thunderstorms. On Thursday, rainfall measurements included 15 cm in Kataula (Mandi), 11 cm in Pandoh (Mandi), and 8 cm in Sujanpur Tira (Hamirpur).

