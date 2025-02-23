Prime Minister's Himachali Bond: Modi and the Kulluvi Cap
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice to wear the Kulluvi Himachali cap has struck a chord with the people of Himachal Pradesh, highlighting his long-standing connection with the region. Modi, who has previously showcased Himachali handicrafts on international platforms, continues to express his admiration for the state's culture and cuisine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has captured the admiration of Himachal Pradesh residents by wearing the iconic Kulluvi Himachali cap. This gesture, highlighted by BJP state president Rajeev Bindal following the PM's 'Mann ki Baat' program, symbolizes Modi's strong bond with the region.
During his recent visit to France, Modi donned the Kulluvi cap in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. According to Bindal, the prime minister's choice resonated with Himachalis across the world, underscoring a shared sense of pride.
Modi, well-versed with the state's traditions from his past BJP duties in Himachal, frequently incorporates local elements into his public engagements. His penchant for Himachali cuisine adds another layer to his deep cultural appreciation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
