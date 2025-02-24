Himachal Pradesh's Eco-Friendly Ropeway Boost in Kullu

The Himachal Pradesh government has greenlit a substantial investment into its tourism infrastructure with the approval of an aerial ropeway project in Kullu district. This development, costing an estimated Rs 80 crore, will link the Kullu Bus Stand to the Peej Paragliding Point.

Designed as an eco-friendly transport option, the 1.2-km-long ropeway will significantly improve access to Peej, reducing the distance from 12 kilometers by road to a quick aerial trip. This is expected to make Peej an attractive destination for tourists interested in paragliding.

The project is expected to catalyze local economic growth by drawing more visitors to the region, particularly boosting Peej, which is known as the entrance to the scenic Lug Valley. The initiative forms part of broader governmental efforts to bolster adventure, religious, and water sports tourism while simultaneously promoting ecotourism.

