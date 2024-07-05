Himachal Pradesh Enhances Child-Centric Disaster Management with New MoU

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) of Himachal Pradesh and the NGO Save the Children, known locally as Bal Raksha Bharat, have officially partnered to bolster child-centric disaster management strategies. The collaboration was solidified through a non-financial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Friday, as revealed in an official release. The partnership is designed to ensure the safety, protection, and well-being of children during disasters and emergencies.

Effective until July 6, 2029, with provisions for extension, the MoU was signed by DC Rana, Director cum Special Secretary Revenue for the Government of Himachal Pradesh, representing SDMA, and Santanu Chakraborty, Director of Programme Support at Save the Children. The signing ceremony saw attendance from notable officials including Onkar Chand Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) for the Government of Himachal Pradesh, as well as Krishan Chand, Training and Capacity Building Specialist at HPSDMA, and Naveen Shukla, Assistant Manager-Project from Save the Children. The collaboration aims to tackle the significant threats disasters pose to children's lives, rights, and developmental needs, aligning with international frameworks such as the Sustainable Development Goals and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Under this MoU, Save the Children will offer technical support to SDMA in critical areas including Child Protection in Emergencies (CPiE), Education in Emergencies (EiE), School Safety, Health and Nutrition in Emergencies (H&NiE), and Psychological Support in Emergencies. The partnership also focuses on building the capacity of local officials and creating a volunteer network comprising Anganwadi workers, teachers, and ASHA workers. This initiative promises a comprehensive volunteer-based system aiming for 'Zero Day Loss' and 'Zero Death' among children during disasters. Additionally, the collaboration provides mutual opportunities to develop resources such as training modules, communication materials, and guidelines. This initiative marks a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and developmental support for children in Himachal Pradesh during disasters.

Bal Raksha Bharat, founded on Indian values, has been working since 2004 to improve the lives of vulnerable children across 15 states and three Union Territories. Dedicated to the holistic development of children and contributing to a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), the NGO has impacted over 13 million vulnerable children through its various partnerships and collaborations.