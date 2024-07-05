Wall Street Wavers as Mixed Jobs Data Stir Fed Speculation

On Friday, the Dow and S&P 500 experienced fluctuations as investors assessed mixed payroll data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory. Gains in megacap tech stocks propelled the Nasdaq upward.

Initial optimism followed the U.S. Labor Department's report showing a slight rise in the unemployment rate to 4.1% in June, contrary to expectations. The unexpected increase in non-farm payrolls to 206,000 further added to the market's complexity, though May's job numbers were revised downward.

Average hourly earnings matched expectations with a 0.3% rise, lower than the previous month's 0.4% increase. According to Emily Bowersock Hill, CEO of Bowersock Capital Partners, 'The report is relatively benign. The job gains were lower than anticipated, but not as alarming as May's data.'