Wall Street Wavers as Mixed Jobs Data Stir Fed Speculation
The Dow and S&P 500 fluctuated on Friday as investors examined mixed payrolls data to predict the Federal Reserve's policy. Megacap tech stocks boosted the Nasdaq, despite unexpected changes in unemployment and job growth figures. Treasury yields fell, benefitting rate-sensitive stocks. Sectoral movements showed gains in utilities and discretionary stocks, while energy lagged.
On Friday, the Dow and S&P 500 experienced fluctuations as investors assessed mixed payroll data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory. Gains in megacap tech stocks propelled the Nasdaq upward.
Initial optimism followed the U.S. Labor Department's report showing a slight rise in the unemployment rate to 4.1% in June, contrary to expectations. The unexpected increase in non-farm payrolls to 206,000 further added to the market's complexity, though May's job numbers were revised downward.
Average hourly earnings matched expectations with a 0.3% rise, lower than the previous month's 0.4% increase. According to Emily Bowersock Hill, CEO of Bowersock Capital Partners, 'The report is relatively benign. The job gains were lower than anticipated, but not as alarming as May's data.'
ALSO READ
Bridging the Job Gap: India's Unemployment Crisis Amid Economic Growth
Appreciate Launches 'Goals': A Revolutionary Investment Tool for Indian Investors
U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop as Housing Construction Stagnates, Fed Rate Cuts Eyed
Wall Street's Rollercoaster: Chip Stocks Dive as Investors Eye Economic Data
Mainland Investors Flee to Hong Kong Amid Yuan Depreciation