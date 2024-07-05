Valor Recognized: CRPF Heroes Awarded Kirti and Shaurya Chakra at Rashtrapati Bhavan

During an investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, President Droupadi Murmu awarded six personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for their exceptional valor during operations in Aurangabad, Bihar, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh. The ceremony witnessed four CRPF bravehearts posthumously honored with the Kirti Chakra for their gallantry in the fight against Maoists in Bijapur on April 3, 2021.

On that fateful day, a joint anti-Maoist operation unfolded in the Silger Forest area, District Bijapur, involving contingents from 210 CoBRA, 241 Bn, and the Chhattisgarh Police. The mission took a critical turn when Maoists ambushed the troops with indiscriminate gunfire and grenades. Despite the overwhelming odds, the troops exhibited exceptional courage, countering the initial assault and responding with resolute determination. Their six-hour battle inflicted significant casualties on the Maoists, who eventually retreated. In this fierce engagement, 22 warriors, including seven from 210 CoBRA and one from 241 Bn, made the ultimate sacrifice.

In honor of their bravery, four of these heroes--Shaheed Inspector Dilip Kumar Das, Shaheed HC Raj Kumar Yadav, Shaheed Ct Bablu Rabha, and Shaheed Ct Shambhu Roy--were posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra on August 15, 2023. President Murmu presented the Kirti Chakras to the families of these four warriors today.

The ceremony also recognized two CRPF personnel with the Shaurya Chakra. On February 25, 2022, a special Search and Destroy operation was conducted in the Chhakarbandha forest area, District Aurangabad, involving 205 CoBRA, 47 Bn CRPF, and Bihar Police. As the troops neared their target, Maoists initiated an attack. In response, Assistant Commandant Bibhor Kumar Singh led a flanking maneuver, causing the Maoists to retreat. Despite sustaining severe injuries from an IED that cost him his left foot, he continued to lead his unit, securing a dominant position and recovering IED-making materials. For his valor, Singh was awarded the Shaurya Chakra on August 15, 2023.

Another heroic act was recognized from an anti-terrorist operation on December 19, 2021, in the Darbagh area. A joint effort involving Valley QAT, the Army, and JK Police led to the formation of a House Intervention Team (HIT) to neutralize a terrorist hiding in a residence. During the operation, Constable Gamit Mukesh Kumar and his teammate engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the terrorist, forcing him out of the house. Amidst gunfire, Kumar displayed unmatched bravery, ultimately eliminating the terrorist and recovering significant arms and ammunition. For his courage, Kumar was also awarded the Shaurya Chakra on August 15, 2023. Both awards were presented by the President today.