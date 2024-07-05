Juvenile in Fatal Porsche Crash Submits Road Safety Essay for Bail

The 17-year-old minor involved in the Porsche car accident that claimed the lives of two techies in May has submitted a 300-word essay on road safety as part of his bail conditions. The essay was submitted to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday, an official confirmed on Friday.

As part of his bail conditions, the minor was required to highlight the importance of responsible driving and the consequences of reckless behavior. The minor was released from an observation home last month after the Bombay High Court ruled that his remand orders were illegal. The incident occurred on May 19 at 2:30 am in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, where the minor, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, drove a Porsche car into a two-wheeler, resulting in the deaths of two software engineers.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar assured on June 26 that legal action would be taken against all the accused involved in the Pune car accident. "The investigation is being conducted based on the evidence received. We will ensure that legal action is taken against all," Kumar told ANI.

The Bombay High Court on June 25 directed the immediate release of the minor from the observation home, where he was held for 36 days. The court deemed the remand orders illegal and emphasized the need to prioritize justice above all else.

Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande of the Bombay High Court stressed that justice must be served regardless of consequences and criticized the Juvenile Justice Board's remand orders as "illegal" and passed without jurisdiction. The court also reprimanded the police for yielding to public pressure.

On June 21, the Pune district court granted bail to Vishal Agarwal, the father of the accused teenager, in a primary case under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. However, the 77-year-old grandfather remains in judicial custody for allegedly forcing the driver to take responsibility for the crime on behalf of his grandson. (ANI)