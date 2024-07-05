JD(U) Refutes Lalu Prasad's Predictions: NDA Government to Last till 2029

Refuting Lalu Prasad Yadav's predictions, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi confidently stated on Friday that the NDA government, bolstered by the strong support of parties like JD(U) and TDP, will remain in power beyond 2029. This comes after the former Bihar Chief Minister speculated that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government could collapse by August, potentially triggering early elections.

"Lalu Yadav is disappointed. JD(U) and TDP are two strong pillars of this (NDA) government, and this government will continue even after 2029," Tyagi remarked. Addressing the remarks made by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Tyagi emphasized the Bihar government's unyielding stance on corruption, pointing to recent actions taken against engineers after multiple bridge collapses in the state.

"The action taken against the engineers proves that Nitish's government in Bihar will not compromise on corruption," Tyagi asserted. Tejashwi Yadav has sharply criticized the Nitish Kumar administration, accusing it of being plagued by corruption and crime. Over the past 15 days, Bihar has seen the collapse of 10 bridges, raising serious concerns about infrastructure safety and maintenance. A recent bridge collapse in Saran district highlighted these issues. While defending Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi attributed the incidents to unusually heavy monsoon rains, which have affected Bihar and other states.

Tyagi echoed these sentiments, stating, "Due to excessive rain, such incidents are being witnessed and heard not only in Bihar but also in Assam, the Northeast, Himachal Pradesh, and many parts of Uttar Pradesh." In separate developments, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited families affected by a recent stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, urging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide fair compensation to the victims. Tyagi supported Gandhi's call for increased financial assistance, stressing the importance of addressing the needs of those impacted.

"I agree with Rahul Gandhi's demand that the victims should receive maximum financial assistance because they belong to a very weak section of society," Tyagi commented. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi met with the bereaved families who lost loved ones in the July 2 stampede at a religious event led by self-styled godman Suraj Pal alias 'Bhole Baba' in Fulari village, which resulted in 121 casualties.

"There is no need to politicize this issue, but many families have also requested an increase in compensation, and the UP government should pay attention to this," Tyagi added. Meanwhile, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for replacing tribal leader Champai Soren with himself, accusing him of engaging in 'Parivarvad' or familial politics.

Tyagi responded, asserting, "Although this is an internal matter of the JMM, it also reeks of 'Parivarvad', there is no doubt." Speaking in Ramgarh, Chouhan accused Soren of prioritizing the interests of his own family over others.

"What was Champai Soren's fault? You made him the CM, and you could have let him continue, but you removed a tribal CM just to keep the power within one family," Chouhan criticized. (ANI)