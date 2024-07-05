Wimbledon Day 5 Highlights: Gauff and Navarro Set for Showdown, Alcaraz Triumphs in Five-Set Thriller

Day 5 of the Wimbledon tennis championships was a spectacle of sheer determination and thrilling matches. Second seed Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round after a commanding victory over British qualifier Sonay Kartal, setting up an all-American clash with 19th seed Emma Navarro.

In a gripping five-set battle, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz showcased his resilience, coming from behind to beat 29th seed Frances Tiafoe 5-7 6-2 4-6 7-6(2) 6-2. Alcaraz's tenacity ensures his journey in the tournament continues into the fourth round.

Elsewhere, Bulgarian 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov eliminated Gael Monfils with a straight-set win, and Spain's Paula Badosa defeated 14th seed Daria Kasatkina in a hard-fought three-set match. Not to be outdone, American 12th seed Madison Keys breezed past Marta Kostyuk to secure her place in the next stage of the competition.