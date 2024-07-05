Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government Over Agniveer Scheme Compensation

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has taken a strong stance against the Central government over the Agniveer scheme, claiming that it is failing the families of martyrs. In a video on his official X handle, Gandhi highlighted the case of Agniveer martyr Ajay Kumar, whose family has yet to receive any compensation from the government.

Gandhi stated that compensation and insurance are different, with the family only receiving payments from the insurance company. He criticized the Modi government for discriminating against martyrs, asserting that every martyr's family should be respected equally. 'The family of martyr Ajay Kumar has not received the assistance they deserve,' he said.

The Congress leader pledged to keep raising the Agniveer issue, framing it as a matter of national security. He questioned why no ex-gratia or salary arrears have been deposited in the family's bank account six months after Kumar's death. Rahul Gandhi also pointed out that there exists a disparity between the recognition and benefits given to regular jawans and Agniveers.

In response, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated the Indian Army's commitment to Agniveers' welfare. The Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) clarified that Rs 98.39 lakhs had already been paid to Ajay Kumar's family, with further ex-gratia benefits amounting to approximately Rs 67 lakhs to follow upon final account settlement and police verification.

The ADGPI underscored that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice of Agniveer Ajay Kumar and that emoluments due are paid expeditiously to the next of kin. 'The total compensation package will amount to approximately Rs 1.65 crore,' it emphasized.