Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

The Udhampur Health Department in Jammu and Kashmir has deployed five mobile medical teams along the Amarnath Yatra route to assist pilgrims during emergencies. These teams will transport serious cases to designated hospitals and have beds reserved for hospitalization, highlighting a commitment to pilgrims' safety and well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 10:21 IST
Batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra from Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar, J-K. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To ensure the well-being of pilgrims undertaking the holy Amarnath Yatra, the Udhampur Health Department in Jammu and Kashmir has deployed five mobile medical teams along the route from Tikri to Chenani Nashri Tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anil Manhas stated, "This initiative aims to provide immediate medical assistance to pilgrims in case of emergencies during their journey. These ambulances will be stationed at strategic points and equipped with medical staff and supplies to handle a range of medical situations."

In severe cases, these ambulances will transport patients to designated referral centers including the Associated Hospital Government Medical College Udhampur, Primary Health Centre Tikri, Community Health Centre Chenani, and Primary Health Centre Majalta. Dr. Manhas added that beds have been reserved at these facilities for pilgrims requiring hospitalization.

This deployment underscores the Udhampur Health Department's commitment to pilgrim safety. Meanwhile, Baltal in Ganderbal district, a camping ground along the Amarnath Yatra route, experienced rains on the seventh day of the annual pilgrimage.

Conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the Amarnath Yatra has two routes: one through Pahalgam and the other via Baltal. The pilgrimage started on June 29 and will conclude on August 19, spanning 52 days. Devotees undertake this arduous journey to the holy cave shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas in July-August each year.

