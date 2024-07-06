Relentless Rains Cause Major Highway Blockages in Uttarakhand, Authorities Issue Red Alert

Traffic on the Rudraprayag Gaurikund National Highway-107 has come to a standstill due to continuous downpours, according to Uttarakhand police statements released Saturday. Authorities revealed that the highway is blocked in the Doliya Devi (Phata) area, with efforts underway to reopen it.

In a social media post, police warned, "It is raining continuously in the entire Rudraprayag district. Travel only if it is absolutely necessary." The Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district faces similar issues, blocked by debris in multiple locations including Bhanerpani and Helang, leaving commuters and locals stranded.

The heavy rainfall has led to the closure of more than 100 roads across Uttarakhand, prompting a red alert from authorities. Major rivers such as the Ganga and Alaknanda are flowing above danger levels. The India Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall from July 3 to July 6, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers expected on July 7.

