Left Menu

Relentless Rains Cause Major Highway Blockages in Uttarakhand, Authorities Issue Red Alert

Incessant rains have obstructed traffic on Rudraprayag Gaurikund National Highway-107 and Badrinath National Highway, leaving many stranded. Authorities have issued a red alert due to heavy downpours and rising river levels. Over 100 roads are closed across Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 10:26 IST
Relentless Rains Cause Major Highway Blockages in Uttarakhand, Authorities Issue Red Alert
Debris clearing operation underway at Rudraprayag Gaurikund NH 107 (X/@RudraprayagPol). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Traffic on the Rudraprayag Gaurikund National Highway-107 has come to a standstill due to continuous downpours, according to Uttarakhand police statements released Saturday. Authorities revealed that the highway is blocked in the Doliya Devi (Phata) area, with efforts underway to reopen it.

In a social media post, police warned, "It is raining continuously in the entire Rudraprayag district. Travel only if it is absolutely necessary." The Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district faces similar issues, blocked by debris in multiple locations including Bhanerpani and Helang, leaving commuters and locals stranded.

The heavy rainfall has led to the closure of more than 100 roads across Uttarakhand, prompting a red alert from authorities. Major rivers such as the Ganga and Alaknanda are flowing above danger levels. The India Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall from July 3 to July 6, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers expected on July 7.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024