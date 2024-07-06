Left Menu

BJP's Giriraj Singh Calls Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Visit a 'Political Tour'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Hathras, calling it a political maneuver. Singh also responded to BSP Chief Mayawati's and RJD leader Lalu Yadav's statements. This comes in light of the tragic stampede at a religious event in Hathras, which claimed 121 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 12:51 IST
BJP's Giriraj Singh Calls Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Visit a 'Political Tour'
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) branded senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Hathras as a 'political tour'. Speaking in Begusarai, Singh said, 'Rahul Gandhi going to Hathras was a political tour and nothing else.'

Addressing BSP Chief Mayawati's call for 'Bhole Baba' to be arrested, Singh remarked, 'Investigators have stated that no one will be spared in the Hathras stampede accident case.' On Thursday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Hathras to meet the families of the stampede victims.

On Tuesday, a tragic stampede occurred at a religious 'Satsang' event led by self-styled godman Suraj Pal, alias 'Bhole Baba', in Fulari village, Hathras, resulting in 121 casualties. In response to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's prediction that the Narendra Modi government would fall by August, Singh retorted, 'I have said it earlier; there is no one weaker than Lalu Yadav.'

Lalu Yadav had earlier claimed that the NDA government, which secured power last month, could collapse by August, prompting potential elections. Union Minister Nityanand Rai dismissed Yadav's assertion on Friday, stating that the RJD chief is 'daydreaming' and that Biharis are opposed to 'jungle Raj'.

'Lalu Prasad Yadav is daydreaming. By electing PM Modi for a third term, the people have shown their trust in him to lead the nation forward. Biharis believe in PM Modi, Nitish Kumar, and the NDA-BJP, and they reject the notion of jungle Raj,' Rai said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024