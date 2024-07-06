BJP's Giriraj Singh Calls Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Visit a 'Political Tour'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) branded senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Hathras as a 'political tour'. Speaking in Begusarai, Singh said, 'Rahul Gandhi going to Hathras was a political tour and nothing else.'

Addressing BSP Chief Mayawati's call for 'Bhole Baba' to be arrested, Singh remarked, 'Investigators have stated that no one will be spared in the Hathras stampede accident case.' On Thursday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Hathras to meet the families of the stampede victims.

On Tuesday, a tragic stampede occurred at a religious 'Satsang' event led by self-styled godman Suraj Pal, alias 'Bhole Baba', in Fulari village, Hathras, resulting in 121 casualties. In response to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's prediction that the Narendra Modi government would fall by August, Singh retorted, 'I have said it earlier; there is no one weaker than Lalu Yadav.'

Lalu Yadav had earlier claimed that the NDA government, which secured power last month, could collapse by August, prompting potential elections. Union Minister Nityanand Rai dismissed Yadav's assertion on Friday, stating that the RJD chief is 'daydreaming' and that Biharis are opposed to 'jungle Raj'.

'Lalu Prasad Yadav is daydreaming. By electing PM Modi for a third term, the people have shown their trust in him to lead the nation forward. Biharis believe in PM Modi, Nitish Kumar, and the NDA-BJP, and they reject the notion of jungle Raj,' Rai said.

