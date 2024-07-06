Top Stories: NEET-UG 2024, BSP Leader Murder, Assam Floods, and More

The NEET-UG 2024 counselling process, which was expected to start on Saturday, has been delayed, causing concern among aspiring medical students.

In Chennai, eight suspects have been apprehended in connection with the murder of BSP state president K Armstrong. Supporters are demanding a CBI probe to ensure justice.

Assam's flood situation remains dire, with over 24.50 lakh people affected across 30 districts. Major rivers continue to flow above the danger mark.

In Bihar, nine people have been killed by lightning strikes in the last 24 hours, impacting six districts.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address party workers and meet with the families of fire victims during his visit to Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are set to meet in Hyderabad to resolve pending inter-state issues arising from the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the recent Hathras stampede, has been captured by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Delhi.

US President Joe Biden dismisses health concerns and remains confident about his re-election bid, emphasizing that only "the Lord almighty" could make him exit the race.

