Uttarakhand Faces Severe Rains: CM Dhami Urges Vigilance

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a meeting to assess the impact of heavy rains in Uttarakhand. He has instructed officials to remain on high alert for rescue operations. Numerous roads are blocked, and a red alert has been issued by the IMD for extremely heavy rainfall in the region.

Updated: 06-07-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 14:29 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a virtual meeting with the Kumaon Commissioner on Saturday to assess the situation following heavy rains in Uttarakhand. Dhami instructed officials to keep district and tehsil administrations on 24/7 alert for relief and rescue work, emphasizing the need for proper arrangements for the affected, including provisions for stay and food.

The Chief Minister mandated continuous contact with control rooms at the tehsil level and prompt action to clear any road blockages. He also directed officials to make decisions on the opening and closing of schools based on warnings from the Meteorological Department and local weather conditions.

Meanwhile, relentless downpours have halted traffic on the Rudraprayag Gaurikund National Highway-107. Uttarakhand police reported via social media that the highway is blocked in the Doliya Devi area, with efforts underway to clear the road.

Chamoli district also faces disruptions, with debris blocking the Badrinath National Highway at multiple locations, leaving commuters stranded. Authorities have issued advisories urging travel only if absolutely necessary.

Due to the heavy rainfall, over 100 roads across the state have been closed, and a red alert has been issued. Major rivers, including the Ganga and Alaknanda, are flowing above danger levels, raising concerns of further flooding. The India Meteorological Department has alerted for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand until July 7, potentially exacerbating the current situation.

