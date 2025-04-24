Left Menu

Cardinal Controversy: Becciu's Future in the Vatican Conclave

Cardinal Angelo Becciu's fate hangs in the balance as Vatican cardinals deliberate over his participation in the upcoming conclave. Convicted of embezzlement but appealing the ruling, Becciu claims his status has changed since being dismissed by the pope. Vatican decisions remain pending post-Francis' funeral.

Updated: 24-04-2025 23:57 IST
Cardinal Controversy: Becciu's Future in the Vatican Conclave
In a dramatic development within the Vatican, cardinals are grappling with a contentious decision as they prepare for a secret conclave to select Pope Francis' successor. The crux of their discussion is whether Cardinal Angelo Becciu, convicted of embezzlement in December 2023, should participate in the conclave.

Cardinal Becciu, who received a 5-1/2-year jail sentence, has denied all allegations and is currently appealing the ruling. He insists that his legal standing should not impede his involvement in the papal election. The cardinal claims the Vatican's classification of him as a 'non-elector' holds no legal weight.

The conclave, scheduled after the funeral of the late Pope Francis, sees cardinals divided on Becciu's eligibility. While the Vatican remains tight-lipped about the decision, the cardinal's fate might be determined after discussions with the pontiff. The conclave is set to commence with Becciu hoping for a resolution in his favor.

