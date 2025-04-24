Dramatic End to Manhunt: Notorious Fugitive Shot Dead in Gunfight
A wanted criminal, Rinku Gurjar, with a Rs 25,000 bounty, was killed in a shootout after injuring a local resident. The incident is under investigation by local police, with Superintendent Rakesh Kumar Mishra leading the probe. Gurjar's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
A criminal with a hefty bounty of Rs 25,000 met a dramatic end during a gunfight on Thursday evening, according to local police reports. Rinku Gurjar, notorious for evading law enforcement, was shot dead after he opened fire, injuring a resident named Azad, who remains in hospital.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra highlighted that a swift response from police followed reports of the gunfight, culminating in the identification of the deceased as sought-after fugitive Rinku Gurjar. A comprehensive investigation is now underway, with all possible angles being explored by the authorities.
The body of Gurjar has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination as the police continue to probe the incident further. Despite the closure of this pursuit, a meticulous inquiry remains crucial for ensuring justice and uncovering all details of the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
