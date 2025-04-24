Tipping Point: The Looming Threat of Endemic Measles in the U.S.

Researchers in the United States warn of a looming threat; the country could once again see endemic measles, a disease declared eradicated in the U.S. 25 years ago. Recent declines in childhood vaccination rates could lead to 851,300 measles cases over the next quarter-century, according to recent studies.

If the current vaccination rate drops by 10%, an alarming 11.1 million measles cases could emerge, warns a study published in JAMA. The situation has worsened with 10 outbreaks and over 800 cases reported in 2025, some resulting in fatalities.

The decline in vaccination is attributed to misinformation about vaccine safety, despite scientific evidence to the contrary. Experts warn that action is crucial to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases from becoming endemic once more in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)