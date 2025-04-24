Left Menu

Tipping Point: The Looming Threat of Endemic Measles in the U.S.

The United States may face a resurgence of endemic measles, as researchers warn that current vaccination rates are insufficient to prevent large-scale outbreaks. With declining childhood immunization, diseases such as measles, rubella, and even polio may become prevalent again, posing significant public health challenges. Small vaccination improvements could avert this crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:58 IST
Tipping Point: The Looming Threat of Endemic Measles in the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Researchers in the United States warn of a looming threat; the country could once again see endemic measles, a disease declared eradicated in the U.S. 25 years ago. Recent declines in childhood vaccination rates could lead to 851,300 measles cases over the next quarter-century, according to recent studies.

If the current vaccination rate drops by 10%, an alarming 11.1 million measles cases could emerge, warns a study published in JAMA. The situation has worsened with 10 outbreaks and over 800 cases reported in 2025, some resulting in fatalities.

The decline in vaccination is attributed to misinformation about vaccine safety, despite scientific evidence to the contrary. Experts warn that action is crucial to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases from becoming endemic once more in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025