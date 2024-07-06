Left Menu

BSF Intensifies Crackdown on Cross-Border Crime in Tripura

The Border Security Force has bolstered its operations to combat cross-border crime and the influx of Bangladeshi nationals in Tripura. Enhanced surveillance, joint operations, and technology deployments are some of the steps being undertaken. Significant seizures and apprehensions have marked the initial success of these measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:05 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has ramped up operations against touts and cross-border criminals to curb the influx of Bangladeshi nationals and contraband smuggling in Tripura. BSF Inspector General Patel Piyush Purushottam Das announced this at a recent press conference.

Das revealed that manpower has been increased in sensitive border outposts and special operations have commenced to dismantle networks of touts and smugglers. Emphasizing a 'zero tolerance policy,' he noted that field commanders have been instructed to conduct intelligence-based operations using advanced surveillance technology, including AI-enabled cameras and facial recognition tools.

Addressing gaps in border fencing with improvised methods and deploying additional teams in critical areas are also part of the strategy. Enhanced focus has been placed on joint operations with state police and other agencies, yielding tangible results. Notably, seized contraband worth Rs 29 crores and the apprehension of 198 Bangladeshi nationals and 12 Rohingya illegal migrants underscore these efforts.

At the recent IG BSF-Regional Commander BGB talks, a dossier of Bangladeshi touts and criminals was handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh, which has pledged to take action. Both border forces committed to identify vulnerable patches along the border and initiate joint patrols. They also agreed to share real-time information through field commander-level phone exchanges.

IG Das concluded, underscoring that this multi-dimensional approach aims to ensure a safe and secure border in Tripura.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

